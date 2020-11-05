Share:

LAHORE - After successful talks with the Punjab government, the Pakistan Kisaan Ittehad has announced end of several days-long sit-in on Thokar Niaz Beg, according to an official handout issued on Wednesday.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat and Energy Minister Malik Akhtar held talks with representatives of Kisan Ittehad at the Committee Room of Energy Department. Commissioner Lahore Division Zulfiqar Ghumman, CCPO Omar Sheikh and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Kisaan Ittehad was represented by Central Chairman Chaudhry Anwar, Central President Zulfiqar Awan and others. Raja Basharat said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar had taken historic steps for betterment of farmers which had not been done before.

“Earlier, farmers were worried about sugarcane crushing and late payments, but our government enacted effective legislation to address such issues,” he added. He said that doors are open for farmers 24 hours a day and a committee headed by the secretary agriculture had been constituted to look into their legitimate demands and make recommendations after reviewing them. He said that in future also problems of farmers would be solved on priority basis.

The official handout further stated that the chairman of Pakistan Ittehad, while announcing end of the sit-in, said, “We are grateful to the chief minister, law minister and energy minister for listening to us and assuring us that our demands will be met.” The rest of the Kisaan Ittehad representatives also vetted the announcement to end the sit-in.

Separately, Ch Parvez Elahi Wednesday said that farmers were the backbone of the national economy, but unfortunately, they had been forced to come out and protest on roads in support of acceptance of their genuine demands.

“All their demands should be accepted in order to provide them relief because a farmer has important role in strengthening of the economy,” he observed in a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League MPAs Dr Mohammad Afzal and Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry and Senior Vice-President PML Punjab Ch Salim Baryaar who called on him at the Governor’s House here.

They also exchanged views about prevailing national and political situations including local bodies elections.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that the Pakistan Muslim League will fully participate in the local body polls. He said General Secretary Senator Kamil Ali Agha was interviewing people-friendly candidates. He directed that all MPAs and office-bearers should continue the campaign for local body polls while implementing Corona SOPs.

Dr Afzal, Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry and Salim Baryaar apprised Ch Parvez Elahi of problems faced by the farmers, preparation for local polls, reorganisation and party matters.