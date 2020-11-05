Share:

Islamabad-The first-ever 5G video call experiment has been carried out successfully in Pakistan. Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque, using Zong 4G network, made a 5G video call to Beijing and enjoyed the excellent voice and video quality.

The inauguration ceremony of 5G video call was held at Zong Headquarters Islamabad.

5G network uses the fastest data bandwidth which can be used in any 5G enabled mobile phone. 5G technology provides the fastest internet speed and best video quality without interruption. Addressing the ceremony, Syed Amin-ul-Haque said that he felt extremely proud to witness the launch of 5G video call which in future would completely change the technology landscape in Pakistan. He further said that only in past 2 years mobile phone users in Pakistan had reached to 81% and still this figure was increasingly rapidly. “While, broadband users have also reached 42% of the total population which mean we are rapidly moving towards digital revolution in Pakistan.” He congratulated Zong 4G for launching the 5G video call and admitted that, “they have state of the art technology and modern infrastructure which is imperative for such initiatives.”

Syed Amin-ul-Haque said that 5G spectrum process in Pakistan was in last stage and soon we were going to auction the service which would earn us the huge revenue. After the launch of 5G technology, Pakistani people would connect to digital world effectively. He said, “At one side we are fast moving towards modern technology and on the other side we are fully committed to expanding network coverage in far-flung areas of Pakistan. People should know that, we are working relentlessly to provide the best possible network service all over the country.”

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zong 4G, Wang Hua said: “I am pleased that Zong 4G is taking the lead in experimental launch of 5G technology which would revolutionize the network transformation in the country. 5G technology is driving global growth as it introduces the fastest internet speed and best quality. This experimental 5G video call has connected Pakistan to modern and technological advanced world and it will create countless opportunities for the Pakistani users in future even beyond their expectation.”

He said, “China Mobile Communications is fully supporting Zong 4G as it leads the world’s telecommunication networks with 188,000 5G base stations in 50 cities of China.”