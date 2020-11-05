Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that the incumbent government would resolve energy related matters on priority basis to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

“Resolving energy issues in the Swabi District requires timely completion of power and electricity related projects in the Swabi district,” said Speaker national assembly, while chairing the meeting to review progress of on-going power and Electricity projects in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Energy and Power Umer Ayub Khan. He said that the earliest completion of the projects would resolve the load shedding issues in Swabi district. He expressed these views. Speaker Asad Qaiser said that people in Swabi district are facing the issues of loadshedding and low voltage of electricity. He said that the electricity issues in Swabi district would be resolved till next summer season.

Federal Minister for Energy and Power Umer Ayub Khan instructed all the concerned for early completion of power and Electricity related projects in the Swabi district .

He also assured the Speaker that The meeting was attended by Secretary Energy , PESCO chief and other Senior Federal and Provencial officers.