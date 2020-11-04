Share:

TEHRAN-Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday unveiled an indigenous ballistic missile launching system, Tasnim news agency reported.

The automated system, used for launching multiple long-range ballistic missiles, is manufactured by the IRGC’s aerospace force, Tasnim said.

Hossein Salami, the IRGC’s commander, said during the unveiling ceremony that “our missile power guarantees the withdrawal of enemies.” The deterrent and defense capabilities of Iran help the country “demonstrate its political will,” Salami was quoted as saying. Over the past years, Iran has produced diverse range of ballistic missiles and aerospace military gear. On Sept. 27, the IRGC opened the National Aerospace Park as a permanent exhibition venue for its aerospace achievements. The U.S. administration has urged Iran to halt the development of the ballistic missile program, which Tehran has rejected, saying that its deterrent power is not up to discussion.