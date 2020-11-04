Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police arrested two bootleggers from the areas of Koral and Kohsar police stations and recovered 160 wine bottles, 60 litre alcohol, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday. Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, police spokesperson said that renewed efforts are underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has conducted special meetings with heads of police stations and directed them to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements. Following these directions, SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a team under the supervision of DSP (CIA) Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Zafar Iqbal and ASI Zulfqar along with others. This team conducted raid in areas of Koral police station and Kohsar police station and arrested two bootleggers namely Muhammad Asif and Asif alias Boota and recovered 160 wine bottles and 60 litres alcohol. Cases have been registered against them in Koral and Kohsar police stations and further investigation is underway from them. DIG (Operations) Waqar uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed for further effective measures against those involved in bootlegging or anti-social activities.