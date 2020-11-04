Share:

JERUSALEM-Israeli troops on Wednesday shot and killed a Palestinian gunman in the occupied West Bank after he attempted to carry out a shooting attack, Israel’s army said.

The incident took place at a crossroads, south of Nablus city in northern West Bank. The soldiers thwarted the shooting attack, according to a statement issued by the army.

“Troops who were at a military post adjacent to the southern exit of the city of Nablus, spotted an assailant driving out of the city armed with a pistol who fired at them,” it said.

In response, the troops opened fire at the suspect and “neutralized” him, according to the statement. A military spokesperson later told Xinhua that the suspect was killed.

No injuries have been reported among the Israeli forces.

Over the past years, Palestinians have carried out sporadic attacks against Israeli security officers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, but these attacks have recently decreased, especially since the outbreak of the coronavirus.