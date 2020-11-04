Share:

LAHORE-Balochistan’s left-arm spinner Jalat took ten wickets in the match as Balochistan beat Northern by an innings and 63 runs in the fourth-round match at TMC Cricket Ground in Karachi.

According to information made available here, in other matches of the round, Sindh cruised to an eight-wicket win over Southern Punjab, while in a low-scoring game Central Punjab overcame Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last session of the match. A seven-wicket haul from left-arm spinner Jalat Khan guided Balochistan to an innings and 63 runs win over Northern. Jalat ended the match with figures of 10 for 113 runs.

Hayatullah was other notable performer with the ball, taking three second innings wickets for 50 runs. Earlier, Northern resuming their second innings on 112 for five, with a deficit of 94 runs, were bowled out for 143 in 54.2 overs. Ziad Khan who resumed his innings from an over-night score of 59, got out to Hayatullah for 81. His innings included six fours and two sixes. Abrar Ahmed five-wicket haul and Jahid Ali’s unbeaten half-century helped Sindh to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Southern Punjab. Right-arm leg-spinner Abrar ended with match figures of 8-87. In a low-scoring game, Central Punjab overcame Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 35 runs, as 12 wickets fell in the day.

SCORES IN BRIEF

BALOCHISTAN V NORTHERN, TMC CRICKET GROUND

NORTHERN 169 all out, 64.1 overs (Kashif Iqbal 49; M Talha 4-17, Jalat Khan 3-46, Hayatullah 2-72) AND 143 all out, 54.2 over (Ziad Khan 81; Jalat Khan 7-67, Hayatullah 3-50) vs BALOCHISTAN 375-8, 83 overs (Awais Zia 108, Akbar-ur-Rehman 79, Shahbaz Khan 62*; Farhan Shafiq 4-147, Raja Farzan Khan 3-90)

SINDH V SOUTHERN PUNJAB, STATE BANK STADIUM

SOUTHERN PUNJAB 126 all out, 59 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 35; Shahnawaz 5-31, Abrar Ahmed 3-34) AND 167 all out, 55.5 overs (Rameez Alam 42; Abrar Ahmed 5-53, Ghulam Mudassar 2-30, Danish Aziz 2-37) vs SINDH 149 all out, 62.1 overs (Shehzar Mohammad 47; Ali Usman 6-34, Ali Shafiq 2-33, Zia ul Haq 2-49) AND 145-2, 38.1 overs (Jahid Ali 55*; M Umair 1-23, M Imran 1-26)

CENTRAL PUNJAB V KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA, KCCA STADIUM

CENTRAL PUNJAB 138 all out, 54.1 overs (Bilawal Iqbal 43*; M Wasim Jr 3-28, Asad Afridi 2-18, Irfanullah Shah 2-21, Asif Afridi 2-49) AND 231 all out,95.5 overs (Imran Dogar 74, Bilawal Iqbal 55*; Asif Afridi 4-72, M Wasim Jr 3-45, Waqar Ahmed 2-21) vs KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA 133 all out, 44.2 overs (M Haris 34; Kamran Afzal 5-49, M Ali 2-19, Atizaz Habib Khan 2-26) AND 201 all out, 56.2 overs (Musadiq Ahmed 70; Kamran Afzal 4-83, Bilawal Iqbal 2-23, M Ali 2-47).