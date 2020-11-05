Share:

The Government of Korea has provided in-kind assistance of worth US $500,000 to World Health Organization (WHO) for strengthening the corona response efforts in Pakistan.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Kwak Sung-kyu handed over the donation to WHO Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala.

The handing-over ceremony took place at the WHO Country Office here on Thursday, said a press release. The Korean donation included Real-time PCR Kits, IgG/IgM Standard COVID-19 kits and Face Masks to support corona response efforts in the country.

This contribution will support WHO to build up immediate and rapid response mechanism and accelerate its efforts to support the COVID-19 preparedness and response plan of the Government of Pakistan.

The Republic of Korea has always been supportive of WHO response and relief efforts to meet different health needs in humanitarian emergencies and disasters. In April 2020, it provided in-kind assistance of worth US $300,000 to WHO to control the spread of COVID-19 in Pakistan.

Through the Korean support and other partners’ assistance, WHO has been able to support the Government of Pakistan on COVID-19 surveillance, points of entry, laboratory and diagnosis, epidemiological analysis, IPC and case management, and community mobilization and sensitization.

WHO Representative, Dr Palitha Mahipala stated, “WHO Pakistan highly appreciates and admires this unprecedented support from the Republic of Korea to overcome the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan”.