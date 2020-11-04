Share:

Islamabad-Lady Gaga’s father, Joe Germanotta, is still supporting Donald Trump’s reelection bid, despite the president dissing his daughter for endorsing Joe Biden. Even after tirelessly campaigning for the Democratic nominee, the 34 year old singer was unable to sway her dad, 63, who owns two restaurants in New York City. Meanwhile, another social media user called him ‘courageous’ before slamming his eldest child for performing at a drive-thru rally for Biden, earlier this week. Germanotta’s tweets come less than 24 hours after President Trump slammed Lady Gaga at an event in Avoca, near Scranton, Pennsylvania. ‘He’s got Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga, I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga, I know a lot of stories,’ the 74 year old politician said.a