LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Wednesday lauded the Industrial Support Package (ISP) announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a statement issued here, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that the package was a need of the time and will help the industry in this post-COVID era. Prime Minister Imran Khan announced ISP that offers additional consumption of electricity to small and medium industries at 50 percent less rates which means; big and small industries would pay 25 percent less on consumption of additional electricity over the next three years.