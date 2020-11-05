Share:

KARACHI - A man shot to death his son and injured her wife before shooting himself over a domestic dispute on Wednesday. According to the police sources, Rizwan had contracted two marriages and differences erupted when he bought a house for his second wife. Following a verbal brawl with his first wife and son over the matter, Rizwan lost his temper and opened fire on them at his house in Gaddafi Town. His son, Waqas, and first wife, Fatima were rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced his son dead on arrival. Meanwhile, the man committed suicide by shooting himself. Hospital sources said that his wife suffered three bullets while his son received one bullet which proved fatal. However, Fatima is said to be in critical condition at the hospital.