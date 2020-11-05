Share:

ISLAMABAD - The First ever fastest 5-G video call experiment has been carried out successfully in Pakistan.

Federal Minister of IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque using Zong 4G made a 5G video call to Beijing and enjoyed the best quality of Video and audio which is the unique feature of 5-G, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The Inauguration ceremony of experimental 5G video call was held here at Zong Headquarter Islamabad.

Zong 4G became the first cellular network in Pakistan to make an experimental video call by using 5G technology.

5G network uses the fastest data bandwidth which can be used in any 5G enabledmobile phone. 5G technology provides the fastest internet speed and best quality of video call without any hindrance.

While speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Federal Minister said that he felt extremely proud to witness the launch of 5G experimental service which in future would completely change the technology landscape in Pakistan.

He further stated, only in past 2 years, mobile phone users in Pakistan has reached to 81% and still this figure is increasingly rapidly. While, broadband users has also reached 42% of the total population which mean we are rapidly moving towards digital revolution in Pakistan. He congratulated Zong 4G for launching the experimental 5G service and admitted that, they have state of the art technology and modern infrastructure which is imperative for such initiatives.

Syed Amin Ul Haque briefed that, 5-G spectrum process in Pakistan is in last stage and soon we are going to auction the service which will earn us the huge revenue. After the launch of 5-G technology, Pakistani people will connect to digital world effectively. He further said, at one side we are fast moving towards modern technology and on the other side we are full committed to expand networking services in far flung areas of Pakistan.

People should know that, we are working round the clock to provide the best possible network service all over the country.

At the ceremony, chairman and chief executive of Zong, Wang Hua said, “ I’m happy that Zong network taking the lead in experimental launch of 5-G technology which would revolutionize the technology land scape in the country.

5-G technology is making roads in world trade and technology by introducing the fastest internet speed and best quality”.

This experimental 5-G video call has connected Pakistan to modern and technological advanced world and it will create countless opportunities for the Pakistani users in future even beyond their expectation, he said.

He said, China Mobile Communications is fully supporting the Zong network which

is the world biggest telecommunication company who has 188 thousands 5-G base stations in 50 cities of China.