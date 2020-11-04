Share:

ISLAMABAD -MOL Group, the parent company of MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Co. B.V., has launched GROWWW Female Engineer Scholarship Programme under which the female students of 11 Pakistani universities will be given an open opportunity to build their career in the energy sector.

The international scholarship programme – running for four years now – has been launched in Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, Pakistan, Czech Republic, Poland and Austria this year. Under this programme, MOL Pakistan will be seeking applications from the young and talented female students that are pursuing a degree in a technical, natural science, engineering or technology fields.

Through this programme, the applicants can gain more knowledge about the energy sector and can showcase their talents through the online competition.

“MOL Group is paying special attention to support young talent: each year 100 fresh graduates join the company through the Growww programme, and not even the pandemic situation can be an obstacle in this. For the first time in 14 years we welcomed Growwwers of 2020 with an online event, and now we are launching Growww Female Engineers Scholarship Programme, through which we support those university students, who aim to venture in a competitive sector. MOL Group believes in the power of diversity and inclusion, therefore we are committed to create such an environment and community, where talent, cooperation and efficiency count. We must prove to young women, that they can build a solid career in the energy sector. As an international energy company, we need to lead as an example, to empower women, and to develop engineers of the future” – said Zdravka Demeter Bubalo, HR Senior Vice President at MOL Group.

The following universities in Pakistan have been selected as partners for this scholarship programme; University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar, National University of Science & Technology (NUST) Islamabad, University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) Topi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, University of Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad, NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi, COMSATS University Islamabad, FAST National University Islamabad, University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir AJK and Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences Quetta Balochistan.

Applications for the programme are open in 7 countries and targeting 31 universities, and can be submitted until December 15, 2020 via online. The winning three applicants chosen by the professional jury will each receive MOL Group’s scholarship amounting to €3,000. The female students can access https://femp.molgroup.info/en/ for further information.