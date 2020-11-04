Share:

ISLAMABAD- Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) and Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR) have agreed to undertake joint efforts aimed at bridging gap among academia, parliamentarians and policy makers.

Both the organisations, in that regard have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at SDGs Secretariat, Parliament House Islamabad, a press release on Wednesday said.

Muhammad Shafique Chaudhary Executive Director PCHR and Murtaza Noor National Coordinator Inter University Consortium signed the MoU.

Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Law & Justice and Convener Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Riaz Fatyana graced the occasion as chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, Riaz Fatyana urged upon close working relationship among all stakeholders for achieving sustainable development agenda 2030. According to the signed agreement, both the organisations would share expertise and resources to improve the capabilities of parliamentarians, policy makers and IUCPSS member universities. It was also decided to collaborate in setting the research agenda on annual basis especially in the areas of SDGs and socio-economic development. In this regard, joint activities including advocacy seminars, research publications, consultative workshops, conferences and other academic activities will be organised jointly.

Through the MoU, it was also agreed to exchange information, data, documents and provide input in the areas of one’s strength, in particular SDGs, socio-economic, governance, transparency and accountability, international relations, regional and inter-regional development, peace, diplomacy, arbitration and conflict resolution, gender mainstreaming, and other subjects of common interest. It was also decided that PHCR would facilitate intern placement programmes of university graduates/students with parliamentarians.