Share:

MULTAN - Former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senior Vice-President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Wednesday said that United States policy for Pakistan would not witness a major shift whosoever is elected US President as a result of election. “It is not suitable to comment on US election before announcement of results, but its policy for our country would not witness a great change whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump is elected,” he said while addressing a news conference at Bilawal House here. PPP South Punjab president, Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood, General Secretary, Natasha Doultana, Senior VP Khawja Rizwan Alam and others were also present. PPP stalwart said that when Joe Biden was elected as US Vice-President in past and had visited Pakistan, he had several meetings with the later. Political parties will have to sign a new Charter of Democracy for supremacy of Parliament, Gilani observed and added that if any government does not act upon its manifesto, masses have to face difficulties. He recalled that PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif wanted to boycott 2008 general elections, adding that it was none other than former PM Benazir Bhutto who convinced Nawaz to go to polls. “PPP is custodian of democratic norms. We have always been part of electoral process,” Gilani insisted. Former PM stated that they were thankful to PDM for holding public rally on November 30 in Multan brushing aside rumors of differences between leadership of 11 parties’ alliance.

“Leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is well-connected with one and another,” he claimed.

About inflation, he said that prices of edibles were going high and rates of flour, wheat and other commodities were sky rocketing.