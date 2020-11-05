Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday said that the Nullah Leh Expansion Project, to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 79 billion, is very important for Rawalpindi to save its population from flood situation.

Addressing a meeting held here to review the project, the Prime Minister directed to formulate final proposals after consultation with all stakeholders and submit it for approval.

He said that the project was very important for Rawalpindi, as it would help curb the losses caused by floods every year.

He directed Dr Salman Shah, Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister, to present the final proposals for approval after consultation with all the stakeholders.

The prime minister said the residents of Rawalpindi were facing various problems for the last several years due to the increase in urban population. The project, besides addressing the problems of people, would also help promote investment and economic activities, he added.

The meeting was briefed about the Nullah Leh Expansion project along with the construction of expressway on its two sides, Ring Road and industrial zones.

It was told that the project would help check the flood situation in Nullah Leh in future. The project also included the proposals of sewerage and treatment, modern construction on both sides as well as the construction of bridges and interchanges for smooth flow of traffic.

The meeting was informed that the project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 79 billion.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and senior officers attended the meeting.