Islamabad - The operation of Capital Development Authority (CDA) against the encroachments continued in the capital on the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

The illegal constructions are being demolished. According to the details, CDA conducted operations in sector G-15, G-11, F-12, Malpur, and H-9. The department of enforcement, district administration, police, and all the other relevant authorities took part in the operation. Heavy machinery of the department of MPO was used for demolishing the illegal constructions.

According to the officials, 5-6 kanal government’s land was retrieved in Malpur by demolishing the illegal constructions. Similarly, government land which was illegally occupied in G-15 was also evacuated. During the operation in H-9, two under-construction walls were demolished. The recovered goods have been consigned to the CDA store.