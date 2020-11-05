Share:

Pakistan on Thursday has reported 26 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 338,875. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,893.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,302 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 147,787 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 105,535 in Punjab, 40,022 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20,694 in Islamabad, 16,026 in Balochistan, 4,491 in Azad Kashmir and 4,320 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,647 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,385 in Punjab, 1,284 in KP, 152 in Balochistan, 229 in Islamabad, 92 in GB and 104 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,573,768 coronavirus tests and 32,376 in last 24 hours. 316,665 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 827 patients are in critical condition.