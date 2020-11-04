Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan White defeated Pakistan Green by 8-6 in the second exhibition baseball match in Gilgit, which helped Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) made history by hosting baseball matches at the highest point in the world.

Umair Imdad Bhatti and Syed Amin Afridi scored two runs each for Pakistan White. Among other players, Syed Ali Shah, Abdullah, Fazal ur Rehman and Alamgir Khan scored one run each. For Pakistan Green, Sumair Zawar once again showed the best game and scored 2 runs. While Syed Muhammad Shah, Faqir Hussain, Muhammad Zakir and Aziz-ur-Rehman scored one run each. Jamil Kamran performed the duties of chief umpire in the match. Director General Sports Gilgit-Baltistan Hussain Ali graced the exhibition match as chief guest, who was welcomed by PFB Chief Fakhar Shah and Gilgit-Baltistan Baseball Association President Saleem Abbas. SCO Gilgit Baltistan Major Naeem and Assistant Commissioner Zukhruf Fida Malik were also present on the occasion as guest of honor.

Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah told The Nation on Wednesday that the federation set a world record by holding baseball exhibition matches in Gilgit-Baltistan, the highest place in the world. “The baseball exhibition matches between Pakistan Green and Pakistan White teams were organized for the development and promotion of the game in the world’s highest place, Gilgit-Baltistan. “We are proud that we made Pakistan famous all over the world and held baseball matches in Gilgit-Baltistan. It is hoped that the exhibition matches will help in promoting and developing the game in Gilgit-Baltistan. The federation is holding a two-day baseball coaching clinic in Gilgit from November 4 to 5, where Pakistan national baseball team’s pitching coach Tariq Nadeem will give useful tips to the players and coaches regarding pitching. The certificates will also be distributed among the participants in the end,” the PFB chief added.

Chief guest Hussain Ali said that he was happy that baseball matches are being held in the area. “In future, we will do our best to help the association to play key role in promoting and developing the game in the area, which has no dearth of talent and if provided with proper facilities and necessary trainings, this talented youth can win laurels at national and international level,” he added.