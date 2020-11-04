Share:

“The crisis you have to worry about most

is the one you don’t see coming.”

–Mike Mansfield

On this day in 1979, the Iran hostage crisis began. Some 3000 opponents of Shah in Iran seized 66 American citizens at the US embassy in Tehran after the US allowed him to enter the country for medical treatment. Within the next few days, all attempts of letting the hostages free failed. The hostage-takers, probably Khomeini’s supporters, demanded that they would release the hostages only if the US extradites the Shah to Iran.

However, in late 1980 and early 1981, the negotiations started between the two sides. Algerian diplomats acted as mediators. After the US accepted the Iranian demand of releasing its frozen assets, the hostages were released on January 20, 1981, only minutes after the inauguration of the new US president, Ronald Reagan.

Since then, the relations between the two sides have remained sore. There was a hope in Obama days that things might get normal. However, as soon as Donald Trump came to office, the bilateral relations have nosedived new lows.