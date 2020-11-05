Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Sehat Card Plus Program for the entire population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Swat on Friday.

This was disclosed by Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra along with Special Assistant on Information Kamran Bangash in a news briefing in Peshawar on Thursday.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra said program will be completely implemented across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for hundred percent population by 31st January next year.

He said, in the first phase health insurance scheme has been started in six districts of Malakand division since 1st of this month.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash said Prime Minister Imran Khan has encouraged provincial government for tremendous steps.