Share:

Rawalpindi-Notorious land mafia has allegedly put their claws in the graveyard of Moza Kalri apparently to expand size of an illegal housing society while sparking unrest among the villagers in the area, informed sources on Wednesday.

Several graves have been damaged as the powerful land mafia, led by Chaudhry Haris Iftikhar, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Snober City, bulldozed the ancestral graveyard of people of Kalri Village, they said.

On complaint of Ghulam Murtaza, resident of Kalri, Saddar Bairooni police booked the notorious land grabber Chaudhry Haris Iftikhar, CEO Snober City, and his accomplices namely Malik Akmal, Sajid Butt Engineer and others and started investigation. Case was lodged under sections 447 and 297 of Pakistan Penal Court, they said.

According to details, Ghulam Murtaza lodged a complaint with PS Saddar Bairooni that the owner of a private housing society Chaudhry Haris Iftikhar along with his men had dug up their ancestral graveyard with excavators to grab the land in order to expand the size of his housing society.

He added the move on part of land mafia hurt the sentiments of locals as graves of their forefathers were damaged by the land mafia.

The applicant told police that the land mafia had also hurled threats of dire consequences at the villagers when they tried to stop them from grabbing graveyard land. He asked police to register a case against accused and to arrest them. Police registered case and started investigation.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Saddar Bairooni Inspector Malik Allah Yar, when contacted, confirmed that police booked three persons including CEO of Snober City Chaudhry Haris Iftikhar on charges of grabbing land and destroying graveyard.

He said the accused have managed to obtain pre-arrest bails from a court of law. He said police would try to level best to get their bails cancelled from court.