RAWALPINDI - Traders and shopkeepers kept their businesses closed for several hours and held protest rally in the city on Wednesday against publication of blasphemous caricatures.

The protest was organised by the trade associations and local Ulema. The bodies that supported the protest included Anjuman Tajiran Raja Bazar; Anjuman Tajiran commercial market, Pharmaceutical trade Association, Anjuman Tajiran Moti bazzar , Sarafa and Jewellers Association , Ahle-Sunnat wal Jammat and Majlis Tahfuze Khatmay Nubawat.

The rally started from Fawara chowk and culminated at Committee chowk.

The protesters carried different placards and banners inscribed with slogans in support of Islam. Markets in different areas including Raja bazzar,Moti bazzar Narankari bazzar, Cloth Market ,Sabzi Mandi,Benazir Bhutto road,Circular road,saidpur road, and Cantonment areas remained closed for around three to four hours.

Those who addressed the protest included traders leaders Sharjeel Mir,Sheikh Sidique,Shahid Ghafoor Paracha ,Arshad Awan,Sheikh Hafeez,Sain Ejaz Ulema representatives ,Mufti Qazi Mustaq Ahmed,Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi and others.

Addressing the participants of the rally,they said it was quite immoral that one should keep insulting others in the name of such limitless freedom of journalism.

They said Muslim rulers should have called a meeting of all Islamic states to discuss this issue and adopt a line of action.

They demanded that the Muslim countries take some initiative to ensure some legislation at the world level to check blasphemy. Strict security arrangements were in place on the occasion.