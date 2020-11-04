Share:

Disabled archery player Qasim Janjua rewarded

LAHORE- Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti awarded a cheque to disabled archery player Qasim Tahir Janjua of district Jhang here on Wednesday. Rai Taimoor extended the financial help to Qasim Tahir Janjua, who called on him at National Hockey Stadium. He appreciated the performance of disabled archery player in the 6th Archery Fazza Para World Ranking Tournament in Dubai.

Hockey legend Abdul Rasheed Junior dies after brief illness

LAHORE - Pakistan hockey family suffered a huge loss in the death of iconic former Pakistan captain Adul Rasheed Junior, who died on Wednesday in Islamabad after a brief illness. Former Olympian Rasheed, one of the finest centre forwards Pakistan hockey has ever produced, was a gifted spearhead who had many records to his name in those day when Pakistan team was a force to reckon with at international level due to possession of all major international hockey titles. Late 79-year-old Rasheed represented the country in three Olympics, as he was part of 1968 Olympic gold medal winning team, 1972 silver medal team and 1976 Olympic bronze medal team. The humble and down to earth Rasheed had the unique distinction of being the top scorer of 1968 and 1972 Olympics. He also represented the country in 1971 World Cup. At the time of his retirement from international hockey, he emerged as Pakistan highest goal scorer at international level with a tall of 96 goals. He will be buried in home town Bannu. Meanwhile Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary Asif Bajwa and entire hockey family have condoled the death of the former Olympian. They showered praise on the outstanding services rendered by late Rasheed for the cause of hockey and said he would always be remembered in Pakistan hockey book for his illustrious career. They also expressed their heart felt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Adeel Malik replaces Ghulam Muddassar

LAHORE-: Fast bowler Adeel Malik has taken the field in place of Ghulam Mudassar in Sindh’s Second XI for their fourth-round fixture of the three-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy against Southern Punjab at the State Bank Stadium as a concussion replacement after the latter received a blow on his head while fielding yesterday. Mudassar was observed by the physios of both teams overnight and was assessed again before the resumption of the last day’s play today. While there were no immediate memory, balance and coordination issues, the 21-year-old felt dizziness following which Ghulam Ali, Sindh Second XI’s head coach and manager, made a request for the concussion substitution to match referee Mohammad Aslam, which was approved.