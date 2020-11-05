Share:

Peshawar - Authorities have beefed up security of a college in Lower Dir district after a pamphlet was found affixed on its wall, calling for ending co-education in the institution.

Government Degree College Ghazi Umara Khan is located in Samarbagh tehsil of Lower Dir. A local action committee in the area has taken up the matter with the police and administration.

A member of the action committee, Liaqat Seemab Durrani, told The Nation that security of the college had been beefed up after the threatening pamphlet.

“The locals have now demanded the administration to end co-education at the college and start separate sections for male and female students, otherwise the government itself will be responsible if any untoward incident takes place there,” he added.

A few weeks ago, Hafizullah Kochwan, a self-purported commander for TTP Lower Dir chapter, had pasted pamphlets on the walls in Medan area of the district, asking the locals not to cooperate with the local police and other security forces.

On October 1, armed men fired shots at the vehicle of Malik Ataullah, a political leader in Maidan area of Lower Dir, killing his driver. On September 24, Khan Badshah, who had also headed a local Lashkar against the Taliban, was targeted with a bomb attack, injuring his two guards. TTP later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Also last month, the house of former member of Lower Dir District Council Abdullah Shah was bombed and while there was no casualty, the blast damaged the home building.

Police officials said that actions were being taken for the arrest of Kochwan who, they added, had allegedly sent several men expert in IED making and other explosives, to the district from across the Afghan border.

Some residents of Lower Dir say that Kochwan is mostly staying in Pak-Afghan border area but maybe he visit Lower Dir from time to time.

It may be mentioned here that both Lower Dir and Upper Dir districts share border with Afghanistan. The Army has started fencing the border, work on which is still underway.

Malakand region, which comprises several districts including both Lower and Upper Dir, has remained a hotbed for militancy in the past. Sufi Muhammad had gathered hundreds of people when he launched his Tehreek Nifar Shariat Muhammadi in the 1990s and many of his followers later went to fight foreign forces in Afghanistan. Later, they set up their parallel system for punishment and rewards in Swat and other areas of the region. However, the Army had launched an operation in 2009, and as a result the TTP militants fled to Afghanistan. A senior police official based in Malakand said that the militants staged cross border incursions from time to time.