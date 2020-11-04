Share:

With the passage of time, out of control prices of each and every commodity and the costs incurred by all households have been drastically increasing and still, no end is in sight. Before this government, our present rulers were stressing on reduction in price hike but seemingly the market mafia has managed to overcome the price control committees.

My humble request to the Prime Minister: kindly look into this complicated matter and mobilise the local administration to control the shooting prices of households because the situation is slowly becoming unbearable.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER,

Karachi.