ISLAMABAD-Modern Family icon Sofia Vergara shared a picture during her mammogram appointment on Instagram. The 48 year old could be seen in front of the medical equipment wearing a white robe and a face mask as she rolled her eyes amid the US election. Referencing the difficult time, she wrote: ‘And just to make today more stressful I went and got my mammogram #allgood #dontforgetyours.’ A mammogram is an X-ray test which aims to find breast cancers early, when they are too small to see or feel. In the US, according to the American Cancer Society, ‘women ages 40 to 44 should have the choice to start annual breast cancer screening with mammograms. ‘Women age 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year. Women 55 and older should switch to mammograms every 2 years, or can continue yearly screening.’ In the UK, according to the NHS, all women aged between 50-71 who are registered with a GP are invited for breast cancer screening every 3 years.