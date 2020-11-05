Share:

HYDERABAD - The representatives of traders and industrial organisations have lauded the announcement of the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for granting massive package for industrial sector and termed it a major achievement for revival of the key sector in order to strengthen the economy of the country.

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Fahad Hussain Shaikh while talking to media said the massive three years relief package for industrial sector with reduction of power tariff for commercial consumers would definitely boost the industrial activities in the country.

Similarly, he said that the grant of incentives to small and medium enterprises and omitting peak hour electricity charges were also the major decision for bring new era of development in industrial sector. The economic policies of the government of Premier Imran Khan had already enhanced the exports and the present decision would definitely achieve required goals of rapid enhancement in foreign reserves, he added. The PM Imran Khan fully committed to revive the industrial sector and the incentives granted to construction sector clearly indicating his efforts to strengthen the economy of the country, the HCCI president said and added that the revival of industrial sector would also overcome the issue of unemployment in the country.

The President Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Parvez Faheem Noorwala while talking to this scribe also eulogised the decision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan adding that such incentives would boost up the industrial activities in the country ultimately strengthen the economy as well as open the door of employment for jobless people of the country.

He said that this three years massive relief package would also encourage the small medium enterprises and it would surely pool due share for bringing a new era of progress and prosperity with export of country made products to international markets.

The steps being initiated by the government clearly showing positive economic indicators; however, time is required to achieve major achievements in improvement of industrial sector, he said and added besides grant of incentives in energy sector, the Premier should also initiate measures to overcome the crisis of non-availability of gas to industries. He said majority of industries dependent on gas availability; therefore, efforts should also be made in this regard so that required gas could be available for industrial sector, he added.