Share:

LAHORE -Vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, has announced the launch of Vivo V20 SE smartphone, as a part of its brand new V20 series in Pakistan. Further strengthening its commitment to provide consumer centric features, Vivo V20 series offer industry best camera technology, futuristic design, and a powerful all-around performance. The new Vivo V20 SE has been developed to complement the lifestyle of young, evolved and fashion-savvy consumers.

The V20 SE flaunts an innovative 32MP Super Night Selfie camera with Aura Screen Light that allow users to capture the perfect moments in their lives with clear and bright photos even in night scene/dark light environment. The smartphone features a Sleek Magical Design for comfort hold that compliments the users’ taste and lifestyle. The device is slim and light weight with a 7.83mm 3D body and incorporates latest fashion elements to give a beautiful appearance, in line with one’s personal style and choice. The smartphone is supported by 33W Flash Charge capability that allows the user to engage with the device throughout the day.

“At Vivo, we are constantly looking into consumer preferences and bringing in meaningful innovation while keeping consumers in mind. Further to our deep insights into consumer needs, the V20SE has been developed to provide best-in-class camera technology, packed in a sleek and affordable, device. Taking into consideration the selfie craze and latest photography trends, the new V20 SE smartphone is an epitome of our consistent effort to deliver the best to our millennial consumers,” said Zohair Chohan, Senior Manager Brand Strategy for Vivo in Pakistan.