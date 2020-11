Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal Cabinet has posted Zahida Parveen, a BS-22 officer of Information group as Secretary Information, Establishment and Broadcasting Division has issued the notification in this regard. According to notifications, the outgoing Secretary Information Akbar Durrani has been directed to report to Establishment Division. The notification stated "Zahida Parveen, a BS-22 officer of Information Group, presently posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Secretary Information & Broadcasting Division with immediate effect and until further orders."