Pakistan team hurt nation badly as they were outplayed by the superb Sri Lankans in the first semi-final of the World Twenty20 Cup to become the first team to book final berth at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Razzaq omission cost Pakistan dearly as Hafeez preferred to sit the big hitter on the bench and includes Sohail Tanvir though he bowled well but failed to match Razzaq’s batting.

Sri Lanka was so much under pressure that they floored so many catches and missed run-outs but Pakistan failed to avail to cash these chances.

Pakistan entry in World T20 semi-final looked a fluke as and the match proved that they did not deserve the berth in the last four stage of the mega event. They only needed planning to chase the 140-run achievable victory target but the management, captain and high-up of PCB present to witness the match could not chalk out a plan to achieve the target and the green shirts were restricted to 123/7 in the allotted overs.

Sri Lankans keep Pakistan struggle from the very beginning and never allowed them to score easily. Pakistan struggled to each and every run throughout the match and fell 17 runs shot of victory target.

Sri Lankan pacer bowled superbly during the first powerplay. Ajantha Mendis and Rangana Herath created trouble and frustrated Pakistan batsmen while Kulasekara played his crucial role in Lanka triumph. Pakistan team was outclassed in every department of the game by Lankans who never given up throughout the match as they came to field with firm believe to beat Pakistan and enter the final of the mega event and then to win the trophy for their country.

Earlier, Hafeez mentally on the eve of toss has lost the match as he was planning to bat first while Umar Gul’s last over proved the difference in which he gave around 16 runs. Pakistan restricted Sri Lankans to 139 in the allotted 20 overs and it was felt that Pakistan would chase the target easily but Lankans did not allow them and playing sensibly, they won the crucial match to enter the final of the mega event.

Cricket crazy fans criticised Hafeez captaincy skills and termed it a big blunder of dropping Razzaq which was the main reason behind Pakistan team’s defeat. Magical Saeed Ajmal proved expensive this time as his magic did not work while Raza Hassan and other spinners also failed to deliver for their team.

Hafeez proved incapable captain and failed to lead the side according to changing situations during the match. Kamran Akmal also failed to prove his credentials in this big match. Ahmed Shahzad must be recalled in the team as he was dropped from the squad on the desire of captain Hafeez with a fear that he may snatch Hafeez’s place in the team. Shahzad is far better opening batsmen than Imran Nazir and Hafeez and the two should be axed from the squad. Pakistan have no dearth of talent and there would be ample talent to replace them easily. Afridi should say good bye to cricket with dignity as his bad patch is lingering on and should announce retirement from all formats of the game respectfully.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should thoroughly post-mortem the team’s performance during the T20 World Cup and take necessary measures to revamp the team if they want to prepare it for the upcoming World Cups.