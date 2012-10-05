LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Thursday that problems of expatriate Pakistanis would be solved on priority basis and their investment in the country, especially in the Punjab, would be given protection at all costs. “All-out means would be utilised to ensure protection to their investment,” the chief minister said while addressing a reception hosted in his honour by Lord Nazir Ahmad in London. “The people have been deprived of the fruits of democracy and the country is steeped in extreme difficulty,” Shahbaz observed as he came down hard on the federal government for its wrong policies and corruption. It failed at every front in the last four-and-a-half years, creating restlessness, chaos and despondency. Shahbaz Sharif said, “Pakistan is facing multi-dimensional internal and external challenges, while the national economy is being destroyed by the energy crisis, rendering millions of workers unemployed, whereas national institutions had been ruined and the decisions of the courts were being ridiculed. About his meeting with the British home secretary, Shahbaz said he also raised the important issue of drone attacks, and made clear that innocent people were being killed in drone strikes that was increasing extremist tendency to a terrifying degree. He said that drone attacks were against the dignity of Pakistan and no sovereign country could accept such attacks. Shahbaz said there was a great deal of anger and resentment throughout the Islamic world against a US-made sacrilegious film, observing that no society could permit extremist and sacrilegious acts in the name of freedom of expression. He said it was the need of the hour that effective legislation at the international level was undertaken to ensure respect for all religions, so that no mischievous elements could ever think of committing such condemnable act in the future.