LAHORE - The annual general body meeting of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has been convened on October 10 to give final shape to its annual election schedule. FPCCI President Zakaria Usman told APP Saturday the annual elections of the all 57 chambers of commerce and industries including seven women chambers and 103 registered trade associations affiliated with federation, had already been completed across the country on September 30.



All newly elected Presidents, Senior Vice President, Vice Presidents along with their corporate and chamber class executive members had also assumed their responsibilities. He said that all chambers will nominate two members each for executive committee and general body of the federation who will finally elect through ballot new federation president, 1 SVP, 10 VPs and 1 VP each against women and small traders seats. He said that as per rotation, now it is turn of the Punjab province to lead federation in a capacity of President.