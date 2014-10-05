PESHAWAR

Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq has said that the problems being confronted by the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from North Waziristan Agency are getting grave and asked the government to ensure early repatriation of the displaced families to their respective hometowns.

While addressing a news conference on Saturday here at Al-Markaz Islami, the JI provincial head office, Siraj said that their party will convene a "Representative Jirga" for the IDPs on October 9 in Peshawar. He urged the government to ensure transportation facilities to the IDPs, and give permission to those tribal families whose areas were declared clear.

Siraj also informed that his meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore was in positive environment.

Flanked by JI Provincial General Secretary Shabeer Ahmad Khan, Vice Amir Mushtaq Ahmad, and Jamiat Itehadul Ulema Chief Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Siraj said that the government couldn't give due attention towards the IDPs issues.

The JI amir alleged that the government was ignorant of the miseries being faced by the IDPs, as no attention was being given to resolve their issues. He vowed that the entire nation is with the IDPs in this hour of need.

Siraj also expressed concern over the rising cases of polio and termed it the incompetence of the government and authorities concerned.





He said that the government was failed to take solid steps for the eradication of this menace.

The JI chief also said that the fake polio eradication campaign in Abbotabad initiated by Dr Shakil Afridi has damaged the trust of the people.