LAHORE - A sessions court yesterday granted pre-arrest bail to a four-year old child who was booked on charges of aerial firing and criminal assault on women.

Additional district and sessions judge Saifullah Sohal granted pre-arrest bail to the minor boy until Oct 17, with directions to the payment of surety bond of Rs50,000.

Man produced his child Muhammad Ishaq before the court and sought his bail. Advocate Aftab Bajwa, the counsel of the petitioner, represented the child and his other family elders nominated in the FIR lodged by Chung police.

The lawyer argued that the police registered a frivolous case on the complaint of Yasmin. He said that police nominated eleven suspects in the case including the minor, Ishaq. He argued that the four-old-year child could not be booked in any criminal case. He requested the court to set him free on bail.