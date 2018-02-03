Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority discarded 130,000 million rotten eggs in the presence of officials and media persons on Thursday. A total of 2.3 million putrid eggs have been discarded in Punjab so far.

Provincial Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry has appreciated Punjab Food Authority Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman for nailing the rackets across Punjab. He was addressing the media at Solid Waste Dumping Site in Lakhodair. On the occasion, DG Food Authority and higher-ups of the food regulatory body was also present.