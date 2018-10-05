Share:

islamabad - Pakistan Environment Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) is regularly monitoring 35 steel units in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and is taking action in case of violation of National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS). “Major source of air pollution in ICT are steel units which are being regularly monitored by Pak-EPA. This number has not registered a significant increase since,” official sources said on Thursday. The sources said, a survey conducted few months back, identified a total of 185 industrial units in I-9, I-10 and Kahuta Triangle including thirty five (35) steel units. During an inspection of Pak-EPA monitoring team at the industrial area, three industries were found to be non-compliant, as their anti-pollution equipment was not working.

Legal action was initiated through issuance of Environmental Protection Order and subsequent closure of the industries through ICT administration. Furthermore, on account of non-compliance of court order four steel furnaces and re-rolling mills were also sealed the same day after issuing Environmental Protection Order (EPO) and a fine of five million rupees each was imposed. The sources said that the monitoring team specifically monitors steel furnaces and steel re-rolling mills which are in violation of National Environmental Quality Standards and have not installed air pollution control devices. The team also inspected steel units in I-9, I-10 and Kahuta Industrial Triangle in July this year to check the status of environmental compliance.

They were advised to strictly comply with NEQS. Its merits mentioned here that Pak-EPA is mandated under Pakistan Environmental Protection Act - 1997 for protection, conservation and rehabilitation of environment in Islamabad Capital Territory.