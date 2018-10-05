Share:

ANKARA - Seven Turkish soldiers were killed on Thursday in an attack with an improvised explosive device in southeastern Turkey, the official Anadolu news agency reported.

The governor's office in the Kurdish majority province of Batman blamed the attack on "terrorists" and said a wide operation had been launched to capture the culprits.

The state has been battling Kurdish fighters in the southeast region after the collapse of a two-year ceasefire in 2015.

Local authorities had previously said four soldiers were killed and another five injured in the explosion as their military vehicle was passing through the Gercus district.