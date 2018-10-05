ANKARA - Seven Turkish soldiers were killed on Thursday in an attack with an improvised explosive device in southeastern Turkey, the official Anadolu news agency reported.

READ MORE: Finance ministry seeks early nominations of NFC members

The governor's office in the Kurdish majority province of Batman blamed the attack on "terrorists" and said a wide operation had been launched to capture the culprits.

The state has been battling Kurdish fighters in the southeast region after the collapse of a two-year ceasefire in 2015.

Local authorities had previously said four soldiers were killed and another five injured in the explosion as their military vehicle was passing through the Gercus district.