LAHORE - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and convicted in ephedrine case Muhammad Hanif Abbasi was shifted from Attock Jail to Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore on Thursday morning.

nIt may be mentioned that Hanif Abbasi was moved from Adiala Jail Rawalpindi to Attock Jail last month, after a controversy erupted over a photo leaked to social media. In the photo, Abbasi was seen present with PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the office of Adiala Jail superintendent in the wake verdict issued by Islamabad High Court to release PML-N Qauid Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar.

Abbasi has been serving a life term after a special anti-narcotics court had convicted him in an eight-year-old ephedrine case. The case involved illegal allocation of ephedrine quotas worth Rs7 billion to two pharmaceutical companies – Berlex Lab International and Danas Pharmaceutical.

Abbasi has already moved appeal against the conviction.