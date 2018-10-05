Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Department’s Marketing Wing has decided to develop existing markets of seven cities of Punjab into model fruit, vegetable and grain markets. The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Special Secretary Agriculture (Marketing) Ehsan Bhutta here. Model markets will be established in Bhakkar, Khanpur, Fort Abbas, Ahmadpur Sharqia, Multan, Okara, Gujjar Khan and Arifwala. The department has already developed 25 markets into model markets under phase 1 of the project in Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, D.G Khan, R.Y Khan, Bahawalpur, Multan, Burewala, Kehror Pakka, Dina, Talagang, Depalpur, Pakpattan, Bhakkar,Samundri, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Kaacha (Lahore), Sheikupora, Nankana Sahib and Grain Markets of Khanewal, Chichawatni, Sargodha and Piplan. The new markets under phase II will be clean, green and encroachment free. Schedule of market fee, commission and daily rates will be displayed and every auction will be supervised to ensure transparency.