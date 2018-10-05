Share:

LAHORE (PR) - As part of the ongoing commitment of the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab in creating a drug-free society, ANF held an awareness session in collaboration with Beaconhouse National University at Tarogil Campus. Brig Khalid Mehmood Goraya, Director General of ANF Punjab, was the guest of honor at the event. The session was attended by the Vice Chancellor Beaconhouse National University Shahid Hafiz Kardar, Deans, members of faculty, management and students. The purpose of the session was to enlighten the students about the adverse effects of the menace of illicit drugs and their abuse. A detailed presentation was given by Brig. Khalid Mehmood Gorya on the threats controlled substance pose against the development of a productive society and how individuals can play their role in curbing the prevalence of drugs and drug culture.