Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that special anti measles drive would be started from October 15. Talking to a delegation of GAVI headed Dr Hamid Mirza at her office on Thursday, she said that 190 million children would be vaccinated during the campaign concluding on October 27. Director General Health Services Dr Munir Ahmed and other relevant officers were also present. As many as 15,000 teams would visit door to door to vaccinate children of six to seven years of age. Dr Yasmin Rashid urged parents to cooperate with visiting teams for better health of own children. Dr Hamid Mirza expressed satisfaction over arrangements for the campaign and assured full cooperation from WHO and GAVI.