The Punjab Government appointed Ch Waseem Akhtar as Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson. Akhtar has an extensive experience in the field of IT and Power generation. He has travelled abroad widely and fully understands the problems of overseas Pakistanis. The officers and staff welcomed this appointment and expressed the hope that his advent will greatly help promote the agenda of OPC. Notification in this regard has been issued by Punjab Government.