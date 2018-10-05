Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Armie Hammer is the latest star to sign up to appear in ‘Death On The Nile’. The actor is the latest big name to sign on for Sir Kenneth Branagh’s next Agatha Christie adaptation. Though it hasn’t been confirmed who Armie will play, he is expected to take on the role of Simon Doyle, the husband of Gal’s Linnet Ridgeway Doyle. Michael Green, who also wrote ‘Murder On The Orient Express’, is writing the script for the movie, which sees Poirot (Branagh) investigating a murder on a Nile cruise, but after identifying a collection of potential killers, the mystery twists and turns after several of the suspects also end up dead.–GN