LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office on Thursday which lasted for three hours.

The meeting took a detailed review of provincial budget of remaining eight months and annual development programme of the current fiscal year.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that people will be given relief within the resources and the first budget of the PTI government will truly depict the vision of a new Pakistan. He said that steps would be taken to decrease the unnecessary expenditures and development of backward areas will be given importance in the ADP. “Our first budget should be in accordance with the aspirations of the people and suitable steps should be proposed that could help enhance the resources along with provision of relief to the people,” he said. Innovative approach should be adopted for increasing the resources and matters pertaining to workers welfare board should be settled soon. In this regard, approval of the draft act and other matters should be settled at the earliest. He said that targets should be fixed and midnight oil should be burnt to increase the resources.

Senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that out-of-the-box solutions should also be considered for moving forward and innovative steps should be taken for providing facilities to the investors. We have to increase the resources along with decreasing the expenditures and work will have to be done on a war footing to promote investment, he said.

Provincial finance minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that consultations have been held with different government departments about their budgets and ADPs. Similarly, steps are being taken to decrease the unnecessary expenditures, he added. Different proposals were also discussed in the meeting. Senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan, provincial ministers Malik Muhammad Anwar, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, chief secretary, SMBR, chairman P&D and concerned secretaries attended the meeting.

Also, PTI senator-elect Dr Shahzad Waseem met Buzdar at his office. The chief minister congratulated him on becoming the member of the senate and extended good wishes to him. He said that people did not get anything from the outdated system and now, everything has to be reformed to benefit the masses. By the grace of Almighty Allah, Imran Khan will fulfill the promise of a new Pakistan, he added.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, minister housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, advisor Aoun Chaudhary and former assembly member Shoaib Siddiqui were also present on the occasion.

Different delegations also called on CM Buzdar at his office. Talking to them, the chief minister said that Pakistan is fast moving forward and the dream of a new Pakistan will be materialized at any cost.

“New Pakistan will be made with hard work, commitment and passion and people will be given facilities at their doorsteps”, he said. He said that new local bodies system will give new dimensions to the concept of public service and for that purpose; it is being reformed by devolving the power to the genuine representatives of the people. In the present day system, the imbalance of authority has ruined the local bodies. The PTI government, therefore, is going to introduce a local bodies system which will provide relief to the common man, chief minister concluded.