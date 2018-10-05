Share:

LOS ANGELES - Camila Cabello is in with the chance of securing six gongs at the MTV Europe Music Awards and is the most nominated artist.

The ‘Never Be The Same’ hitmaker may need some help carrying home her gongs after the ceremony this year, which will be held in Bilbao, Spain, on November 4, as she’s managed to secured nods in six of the 15 categories - including the prestigious Best Artist list.

However, the 21-year-old singer - who left her band Fifth Harmony in 2016 in order to go solo - will have to fight off some stiff competition if she’s to bag the big prize and be crowned the Best Artist of 2018 as she’s up against Ariana Grande, Drake, Dua Lipa and Post Malone.

The brunette beauty will also go head-to-head with Ariana and Dua for the Best Pop Artist prize, which also includes Hailee Steinfeld and Shawn Mendes, as well as the Best Video category and Best Song for her hit ‘Havana’ ft. Young Thug.

She’s also been recognised for her fan base - securing her a nod in the Best Fans category - while her final nomination could see her bag the prize for the Best US Act - providing she manages to fight off competition from Ariana, Cardi B, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone.

Although Camila could come out on top and be the biggest winner of the night, Ariana and Post Malone are nipping at her heels with four nominations each.

The ‘No Tears Left to Cry’ hitmaker will go up against Childish Gambino’s ‘This Is America’, Lil Dicky and Chris Brown’s ‘Freaky Friday’ and The Carters’ ‘APES**T’ for Best Video, while the popular track - which she wrote for the victims of the Manchester bombings - is also named in the Best Song category, against Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s ‘Meant To Be’, Drake’s ‘God’s Plan’ and Post Malone and 21 Savage’s ‘Rockstar’.

Anne-Marie, Bazzi, Cardi B, Hayley Kiyoko and Jessie Reyez will battle it out for Best New, while Drake, Eminem, Migos, Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott are up for Best Hip Hop.

The Best Rock category is made up of 5 Seconds Of Summer, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Muse and U2, while Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, The 1975, Thirty Seconds To Mars and Twenty One Pilots will be hoping to scoop the Best Alternative prize. Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Marshmello, Martin Garrix and The Chainsmokers will go up against each other for the Best Electronic crown, while Ed Sheeran, Muse, Pink, Shawn Mendes and The Carters have been recognised for their stage presence in the Best Live group EMA list.

