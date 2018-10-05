Share:

Toronto (PR) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau chanted ‘Pakistan Zinda’abad’ (live long Pakistan) slogans during a reception held in his honour by the Pakistani community.

During his speech, Mr Trudeau lauded the role of the Pakistanis in Canada’s uplift. He appreciated the policies being adopted by the PTI government in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Pakistan community’s representative Wajid Malik said that the bilateral relations between the two countries were being strengthened. He said that the Canadian government would soon make the visa policy for the Pakistani students. He also said that the Canadian government had now allowed its citizens to travel to Pakistan. He hoped that during tenure of PTI government, the bilateral ties would boost between both the countries. Earlier, the Canadian premier had sent a special message to people of Pakistan.

He said, “Canada was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Pakistan in 1947. The people-to-people ties between Canada and Pakistan are older still. People from what is now Pakistan first migrated to Canada over a century ago and, since then, our connections have grown and deepened.”

“Today, Canada and Pakistan work together on a number of global and regional issues, including climate change, security and defence, development and prosperity, trade and investment, governance, and democracy,” he said.