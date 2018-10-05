Share:

islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday concluded its three days auction of commercial plots and fetched over 7.48 billion rupees as final outcome of the grand auction of 22 plots.

The auction was held at Jinnah Convention Centre. The auctioned plots are for industrial, commercial, apartments, petrol pumps, Class-III Shopping Centre, Orchard and Community Core purposes. Business community presented bids with enthusiasm to get their favourite plots. The auction was conducted in an efficient, open and transparent manner by the CDA, said the CDA officials.

On third day of auction, Kahuta Triangle Industrial plot No. 239 measuring 3333.33 sqyd was auctioned at the rate of Rs.21,000 per sqyd and plot No.11-A for apartments in Diplomatic Enclave measuring 4000 sqyd was bid out at the rate of Rs.200,000 per sq.yd and plot No.2-E, Class-III Shopping Centre in sector I-14/4 measuring 133.33 sqyd was bid out at the rate of Rs.220,000 per square yard. An 11-member committee headed by Member Finance, CDA Dr. Fahad Aziz supervised the auction proceedings. Member Estate, Member Planning & Design, Dy.D.G(Law), Director Public Relations, Deputy Financial Advisor-II, Director (UP), Director (RP), Director Housing Societies, Director Estate Management-II and Deputy Director (Finance) of CDA were the members of the committee. Results of the auction will be presented before CDA Board for approval. CDA Board is competent to accord approval to successful biddings.