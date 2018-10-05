Share:

LAHORE - Like around the world, the Animal Day was observed across the country Thursday.

A large number of students and teachers attended an event held at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Pattoki campus to mark the day. Similar functions were held at other campuses of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, animal rights activist Sarah Gandapur said, “World Animal Day is aimed at launching a movement for making the world a better place for animals.

She stressed the need for working for the better welfare of all animals, including horses, donkeys, and mules.

UVAS, DR Zahid Tahir said “The main goal of the event was to raise awareness among the people. This celebration starts from the premise that we are stronger as a group to fix animal issues.”

A poster competition on the theme of ‘Biodiversity Conservation’ was also held at Lahore Zoo to mark the day

Students from Punjab University, Government College University, Kinnard College, Islamia College participated in the contest while the Falah Foundation for Special Children were also part of the competition.

According to the World Wildlife Fund's Living Planet Index, the global populations of fish, birds, mammals, amphibians, and reptiles declined by 58 percent between 1970 and 2012.

By 2020 mankind may witness the loss of two-thirds of the entire animal population unless action is taken to reform food and energy systems and meet global commitments on addressing climate change, protecting biodiversity and supporting sustainable development. All these things make World Animal Day even more important.