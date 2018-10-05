Share:

KARACHI - A local court in Karachi on Thursday remanded a police constable into the police custody in a minor girl murder case, until October 8.

The investigation officer produced the suspect, police constable Muhammad Saleem, allegedly involved in firing a bullet from his house that hit and killed a seven-year old girl in her school located in the Saeedabad area on September 28.

The accused stated in his initial statement before the judicial magistrate (West) by saying that he did not open fire deliberately; however, the bullet went off while cleaning pistol. The IO informed the court that it was found that the bullet was fired from a house close to the school.

The court sent him to the police custody and directed the IO to investigate the matter and submit the report in the next hearing. The court directed to determine as to why incident involving stray bullets had become rampant.

The accused said that he felt ashamed as such incident took place by himself and tendered apology to the family of the deceased girl. He added that he went to the police station surrendering him.

The accused was posted at the Ittehad Town police station. The accused lives near the private school and told investigators that he was cleaning his licensed pistol inside his home when it accidentally went off. According to the police, a stray bullet fired from an unknown location hit her in the shoulder causing her death; the bullet was hit when she was inside a private school.

The police registered a murder case on the complaint of the girl‘s father and initiated a probe.